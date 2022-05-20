Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $151,324.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,205.19 or 0.99906398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.