O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.86. 10,871,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

