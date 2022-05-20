O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average of $309.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

