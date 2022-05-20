O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

