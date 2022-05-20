Nwam LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

