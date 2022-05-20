Nwam LLC Sells 8,231 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

