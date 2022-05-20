Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 2,379 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares worth $14,071,289. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

