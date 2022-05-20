Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.