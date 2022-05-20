NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.12.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average of $255.36. NVIDIA has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

