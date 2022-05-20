NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.36. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $13,189,000. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 153.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 51,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 47,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

