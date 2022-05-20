Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

NVMI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. Nova has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nova by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.