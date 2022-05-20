NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,263. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.65.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
