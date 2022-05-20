NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,263. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

