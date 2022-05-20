Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Scott J. Montross Sells 1,500 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

