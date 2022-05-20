Northcoast Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $868.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

