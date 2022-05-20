Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for about 32.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.08% of Nordson worth $1,793,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $198.28 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

