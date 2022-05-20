Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. 1,052,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,902,808. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.