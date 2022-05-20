Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NKTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,638. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $425.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.38.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

