Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 11,746,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,124,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Nikola has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

