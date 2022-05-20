Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Purchases 375 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

