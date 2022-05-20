NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $58.90 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. NFTX has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $4,037.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $58.90 or 0.00194576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

