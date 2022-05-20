NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $40.50 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00585404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00444184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033033 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.07 or 1.57715649 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008604 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

