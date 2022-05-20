Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

