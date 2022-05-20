NextEra Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

