New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.