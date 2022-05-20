New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

