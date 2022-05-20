Neutrino USD Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $833.83 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.03 or 0.01221983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.38 or 0.00517067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,190.99 or 1.80654962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032884 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 862,115,488 coins and its circulating supply is 862,114,889 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

