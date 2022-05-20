Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UEPS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

