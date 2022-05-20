Neo Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.38 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00034638 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $705.37 million and approximately $66.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.01235564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,867.29 or 0.99991722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

