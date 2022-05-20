Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.