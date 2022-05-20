Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.98.

NET opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

