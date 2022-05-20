Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,573 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

MSOS stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

