Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $22.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.