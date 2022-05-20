Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 7,905,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.