Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,686,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.