Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.12.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.24. 61,924,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,974,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

