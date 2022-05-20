National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,046,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,727,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,995. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

