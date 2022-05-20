National Bankshares Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POW. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.56.

POW stock opened at C$34.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.25. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.03 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The firm has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

