National Bankshares Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$260.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.33.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

