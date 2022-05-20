National Bankshares Lowers Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

HRX traded up C$0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.74. 46,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,578. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.97 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.06.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

