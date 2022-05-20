National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 5,800 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $38.98 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

