Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $45,066.25 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MWA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,643 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $23,512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.