MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce $137.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.51 million. MP Materials reported sales of $73.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $525.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.91 million to $564.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.81 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 1,963,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,876. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $91,789,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

