Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGRUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

