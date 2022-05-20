Mooncoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00231726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

