Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

