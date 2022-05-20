Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.36.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

