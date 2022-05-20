Mission Wealth Management LP Has $7.26 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $15,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. 124,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,341,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

