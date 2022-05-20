Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of MIRM opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

