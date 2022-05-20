Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 23,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 190,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

