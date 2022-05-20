Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 210,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,209. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

